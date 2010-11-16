StarCraft II tops the dodgy download chart

Despite attempts to impose strict anti-piracy measures by Blizzard, Starcraft II is one of the most pirated PC games of the year.

Blizzard sold over 1.5 million copies of Starcraft II in the game's first 48 hours on the shelves, yet TorrentFreak reports this week that over 2.3 million dodgy pirate copies of the game have been downloaded to date.

That's right, Blizzard currently holds the questionable honour of topping TorrentFreak's BitTorrent download charts.

The game's 7.19 GB torrent file has been downloaded 2.3 million times, which equates to around 15.77 Petabytes of data.

Blizzard MD Michael Ryder told MCV earlier this year: "The Battle.net solution provides several things. It provides better continuity for the players and it gives them a stronger way to participate in an overall Blizzard community.

"But what also goes hand-in-hand with the Battle.net solution is that we work really hard to offer a tailored, regional business model, so it reduces the incentives to go to a pirated solution."

Well, going from TorrentFreak's latest charts, it doesn't seem to reduce the incentive to 'go to a pirated solution' quite enough.

Via 1-UP