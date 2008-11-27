Sony offers £50k to new PSN developers

Got an idea for a PSN game? Fancy a cool £10k to develop it?

Sony launches its Get in the Game project this week, offering five lucky PSN developers the opportunity of winning a cool £10,000 to prototype new, original content for the PlayStation Network.

It's good to see Sony supporting new, fledgling developers and encouraging new downloadable games for PSN.

The company plans to hold a free workshop in December to give would-be games developers a better insight into PSN development, where those in attendance will have the opportunity to pitch their game ideas to Sony producers.

£10k for your original idea

Following that event, Sony's panel will then select five lucky companies to receive £10k each to develop their ideas from January through to March next year.

The developed ideas will then go to Sony Europe with the ultimate aim of putting the Get In The Game winning ideas into full production.

Northwest Vision and Media are partnering with Sony on this superb promotion. Nice one, guys!