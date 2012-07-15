Rovio's Angry Birds successor, Amazing Alex tops App Store charts

Amazing Alex surges to the top of the charts

Rovio's follow up to the phenomenally successful Angry Birds has leapt to the top of the App Store charts almost immediately following its release.

The Amazing Alex puzzler is the top paid app for the iPhone (69p or 99c) and iPad (£1.99 or $2.99) and has been been since Friday - just one day after it launched.

The iPhone app is the best seller in 35 countries, while the iPad app reigns in 50 countries around the world.

On Sunday, the game was up to 5th in the top-paid apps charts for Android on the Google Play Store.

In the middle of a chain reaction

Amazing Alex is a chain-reaction style-game, where it's your job to help young Alex solve puzzles in his bedroom (What are you doing in Alex's bedroom?).

Early reviews haven't been overwhelmingly positive, but Rovio will certainly be happy with the initial uptake of its follow up to the billion-selling Angry Birds.

What do you think? Is it a worthy successor? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: AllThingsD