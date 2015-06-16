Rise of the Tomb Raider E3 trailers put Lara on the ropes

Update: Lara's not of the woods yet.

Square Enix unveiled a second trailer at its press conference today that looks not only at the perils Lara will face on her journey, but a peek at the titular tombs that made the original entries so enthralling.

Original story below...

Lara Croft almost faces an early retirement in the latest Rise of the Tomb Raider gameplay trailer shown at Microsoft's E3 2015 media briefing.

The trailer shows Lara on the face of a mountain, clearly on the hunt for a hidden treasure cache. The adventurer not only rediscovers her sense of purpose in the clip, she also endures a freezing landscape, goes for a deep water swim, comes face-to-face with a bear (and a few enemies), and survives a few explosions.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the sequel to a 2013 reboot of the franchise on the Xbox 360, PS3 and PC, and was generally reviewed positively by critics. The new game is due on November 10 this year on both next-gen systems as well as PC.