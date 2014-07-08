Project Spark for Xbox One and Windows set for retail release

Microsoft's game creation tool Project Spark will get a retail release for Xbox One and Windows 8.1 this October, the software giant confirmed today.

The firm's answer to Sony's Little Big Planet allows gamers to play developer and create content and levels for other gamers in the community to play.

Project Spark has been in beta preview since December 2013 as a free digital download, with testers able to purchase in-game packs to assist with their creations. The digital version will remain free to access.

The disc-based version of the game will land on October 7 in the Americas, October 9 in the Asia-Pacific territory and October 10 in Europe.

Premium content

This version will feature premium content such as the sci-fi pack Galaxies: First Contact, the first episode of an adventure game Champions Quest: Void Storm and a character called Sir Haakon "Hawk" the Knight.

Since its beta launch for PC last year and the Xbox One launch in March 2014, over 250,000 testers have signed on, creating hundreds of characters, games and worlds.

There's no word yet on if and when the Xbox 360 version, touted by Microsoft at E3 2013, will ever come to fruition.

Via TechCrunch