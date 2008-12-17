Preview: Games Developers Conference

GDC 09 takes place in San Francisco, 23-27 March, with a number of illustrious speakers already announced

San Fran's Games Developers Conference has become one of the key dates on the gaming calendar in recent years, with next year's GDC 09 event set to feature a keynote from none other than British development legend and Lionhead boss Peter Molyneux.

Peter will be giving a session called "Lionhead Experiments Revealed" as part of the Game Design track, which should prove to be popular with the assembled devs and gaming hacks gathered at the event.

Other illustrious games designers speaking at GDC 09 include Harmonix's Dan Teasdale giving a talk on Rock Band and Ubisoft's Jonathan Morin examining Far Cry 2's level design.

Bungie and Maxis attending

Other sessions at GDC will focus upon Production, Business, Programming, Visual Arts and Audio, with guest speakers such as Bungie's Allen Murray and Maxis' Caryl Shaw.

If you want to attend the conference then you had better hurry up to grab the the 45 per cent alumni discount, which expires tomorrow (18 December).

TechRadar will be bringing you all the news, gossip and exclusive interviews from GDC 09 which takes place at San Fran's Moscone Center next 23-27 March.