PlayStation Vita game line up for Europe revealed

Sony has announced the first wave of first-party games which will be available for the PlayStation Vita – with a number of big names and not-so-big names littering the list.

The most exciting titles that have been revealed unsurprisingly include a number of franchises which have made it big on the PS3.

They include a brand-new adventure for Drake called Uncharted: Golden Abyss, WipEout 2048 and MotorStorm RC.

ModNation Racers also makes its way to the PS Vita as ModNation Racers: Road Trip and there are also a number of lesser known titles such as: Reality Fighters, Super StarDust Delta and Everybody's Golf.

First to the party

The line-up isn't exactly mind-blowing but it is worth bearing in mind that these are first-party titles – made by Sony – and the third-party list has yet to be released.

The Sony PlayStation Vita UK release date is pegged for 22 February, which does mean that handheld is missing the rather lucrative Christmas window.

This is a console that packs power, however, with a 5-inch OLED screen, quad-core processor, twin analogue sticks and a touch-sensitive back – so even with its late release date, many will be saving their cash for its arrival.

Vodafone announced this week that it would be providing the PS Vita with 3G in the UK. And if you buy the console direct from one of its stores you will also get a voucher for a free download of WipEout 2048.

It will be interesting to see how the PS Vita does, considering it is launching into a handheld gaming market dominated by smartphones and tablets.

The full line-up of games is listed below:

Uncharted: Golden Abyss

WipEout 2048

Reality Fighters

Little Deviants

ModNation Racers: Road Trip

Everybody's Golf

Escape Plan

Gravity Rush

Hustle Kings

MotorStorm RC

Top Darts

Super StarDust Delta

