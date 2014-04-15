PlayStation Now is getting faster as loading times get chopped down

We're all impatiently twiddling our thumbs in anticipation of PlayStation Now, Sony's "Netflix of gaming", but the good news is that it should be worth the wait, as we're told that the streaming service is getting faster.

Nobody likes load times. Nobody. So we're pleased that DualShockers is claiming that the second phase of the Now beta has brought reduced loading times to most of the titles currently on the service.

For example, Dead or Alive 5 has been cut from 51.10 seconds to 36.55 seconds, while Shadow of the Colossus is down to 46.72 from 53.98 seconds.

A few of the titles haven't seen any major improvements but for the majority all the signs are good.

Actual loads times will obviously depend partly on the quality of your internet speed, but these tests were allegedly done using the same connection and at "roughly" the same time of day.

In conclusion, it's all good news. PlayStation Now will launch in the US later this year and will hit the UK in 2015.