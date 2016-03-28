Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR: our verdicts so far on all the VR systems

This week, Oculus Rift pre-orders start shipping out to consumers (some have already arrived, in fact), but while Oculus might still be the poster child for the second coming of virtual reality, it's not the only choice.

From PlayStation VR to the HTC Vive to Google Cardboard, we've been following the development of each system over the months and years.

And we're still playing, learning what we like - and don't like - about each system, while also still pondering on what actually makes for "good" virtual reality.

You'll see our final verdicts for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift soon, pending a little more time with each, but for now you can read our fully up-to-date impressions thus far on each system below. You can also read our updated hands on review of Microsoft HoloLens as well as our full Google Cardboard review.