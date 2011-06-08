Nintendo at E3: Top five moments

There was one clear PR winner at E3 2011 - the Nintendo Wii U

Nintendo's announcement of its new console the Nintendo Wii U was the biggest news at this year's E3, with the games company surprising us all with its tablet-like control system and high-end graphics.

While it's way to early to tell if the Wii U will have the same impact as the Wii, you can't help admire Nintendo for once again bringing something different to the gaming world.

Our colleagues at T3.com grabbed some Wii U video footage at E3 which you can watch below:

But the Wii U wasn't the only announcement that had Nintendo fanboys jumping in glee.

With that in mind, here's TechRadar's top five definitive moments from Nintendo at E3 2011.

1.Wii U

Fairly obvious one, this!

Nintendo hopes to take the idea of "second screen" gaming to the next level, offering gamers a system via which they can play great games on their high-def TVs in the lounge or bedroom, or choose to play the same games on the 6.2-inch touchscreen controller held in their hands.

Wii u: the new future of tv gaming?

Wii U: The new future of TV gaming?

The touchscreen control capabilities of the system also look interesting, as highlighted in Nintendo's initial tech demos shown at its E3 2011 conference. Players can perform actions such as flipping things from the touchscreen in their hands straight onto the TV screen in front of them, as if the item was really flying through the air. The Wii U remote also lets you share your photos and other media content with your television in new and fun ways.

"It's different from anything you've played before. It's infinitely complex and yet perfectly simple at the same time," said Nintendo of America boss, Reggie Fils-Aime. "It can change the way you game personally, and it can change the way you interact with family and friends."

2. New Zelda out this year

It is the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series this year, which is, of course, great news for anybody who loves perfectly designed adventure games for kids of all ages.

Zelda is 25: with new 3ds and wii games out this year

Zelda is 25: With new 3DS and Wii games out this year

And while much of the focus from Nintendo this year is understandably on the new Wii U, the platform holder is not forgetting to deliver the goods to 3DS and Wii owners to keep them happy until the new home console arrives later in 2012.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3DS finally releases on 17 June and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Wii will arrive later "this holiday season" – with the smart money claiming that it will be released at some point in October, prior to the crazy rush of Xmas cash-ins around November time.

3. Hardcore games for the 3DS

Too many gamers are nowadays dismissing Nintendo as a company that has given up on making 'proper' games and focusing too heavily on making casual, kiddy games for the lucrative family market instead.

Zelda is 25: with new 3ds and wii games out this year

Mario is back again: New 3DS Super Mario and 3DS Mario Kart very soon

Nintendo knows this all too well, and, as such announced Kid Icarus, Mario Kart, Super Mario as well as Starfox 64 3D – all set to be released later this year. With new titles Paper Mario and Luigi's Mansion on the way early next year.

Additionally, third party publishers have a pretty strong line-up of solid AAA-hardcore titles for 3DS on the way, including (in no particular order) Ace Combat, FIFA 12, Heroes of Ruin, Mario and Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games and a new Metal Solid and Resident Evil games on the way, with the likes of Ubisoft, EA and other major publishers filtering out even more new titles throughout the week at E3 2011.