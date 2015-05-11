Missing Link: what's going on with Zelda for Wii U?

When Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda Wii U would no longer launch in 2015, the assumption was that we'd see it next year - but Nintendo didn't actually say that.

In fact, the company is still keeping mum on the hugely anticipated title. In Nintendo's Fiscal Year Earnings Release, the game is listed with a 'TBD' release date. Further, we contacted Nintendo about it and were told that there were "no further updates" about the release date that it could share.

So, what's going on? The game certainly isn't going to disappear; the last time we saw it Zelda Wii U looked very fleshed out, and this is one of Nintendo's most cherished franchises.

The refusal to confirm a 2016 release has led to speculation that Nintendo might be holding Zelda back for its next console, currently codenamed the 'NX'. Iwata recently promised to tell us more about the 'NX' "next year", so both Zelda and Nintendo's next-gen console are moving closer together.

"We are no longer making our 2015 release our number one priority. Instead, our priority is to make it the most complete and ultimate Zelda game," said series producer Eiji Aonuma in March. "I hope to use the added time to make The Legend of Zelda for Wii U into a game that will reward you for your patience."

Ultimately, next year for Zelda still feels like a safe bet, but don't be surprised if it does end up spilling into 2017.