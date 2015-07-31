Microsoft, please bring these Xbox games to Windows 10

We might as well start with Microsoft's biggest gun, right? While it's extremely unlikely that we'll see the Xbox's biggest franchise launch closely on computers, it was once a tradition for Halo games to eventually land on Windows. (People often forget that the PC port of Halo: Combat Evolved was one of the first games Gearbox Software, creator of the Borderlands series, worked on.)

Even if we have to wait for 2016, Halo 5 would be a great reason for stragglers to update their operating system. As great as Halo 5 will look on Xbox One, a souped-up gaming PC would take Bungie's next shooter to another universe of amazing visuals.

The Windows 10 advantage: Can the best Halo players on consoles overcome the mouse-and-keyboard skills of PC shooter fanatics? Cross-platform online play for Halo would be the ultimate testing ground.