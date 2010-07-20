Microsoft Kinect UK price: £129.99

Microsoft is to charge Brits £129.99 for its Kinect motion control tech when it releases later this year in the UK, with a new budget-level Xbox 360 model also due to launch on 20 August, the company revealed this week.

The new entry-level Xbox 360 4GB console is planned for release later next month, priced at £149.99 and featuring a matte black finish, in-built Wi-Fi and touch sensitive buttons.

£249.99 console bundle

Microsoft will also be releasing a bundle made up of the new Xbox 360 4GB, Kinect and a copy of Kinect Adventures for £249.99

Kinect will of course work with any generation of Xbox 360 consoles.

"Kinect for Xbox 360 offers fantastic new ways to be entertained for the whole family," said Chris Lewis, vice president, Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft Europe.

"With full body, voice and multiplayer play straight out of the box, Kinect is a unique way for everyone to enjoy controller-free fun and entertainment."

Over 15 new Kinect-compatible games will be available at launch, including the bundled Kinect Adventures, David Braben's Kinectimals, Rare's Kinect Sports and Kinect Joy Ride.

Kinect games will retail at £39.99 each.