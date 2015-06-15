Metal Gear Solid 5's new trailer is suitably dramatic - watch it here

A brand new trailer for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain has touched down at E3, and it's a little bit crazy.

Crazy in the usual Hideo Kojima way, of course. There's quite a bit of spoken narrative over the video, along with some scenes from the Ground Zeroes sequel - all set to New Order's Elegia. Also, Snake has a LOT of blood on his face.

You'll be pleased to know that Kojima's name credit is back on the game, after it mysteriously vanished for a while. Speculation about the state of Kojima's relationship with Konami continues, but in the meantime, here's that trailer.