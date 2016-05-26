Live-action Deus Ex: Mankind Divided video portrays a terrifying future

A new live-action video for Deux Ex: Mankind Divided focuses on how the world has changed since the events of Human Revolution - chiefly, how technology has ruined everything.

The video shows how tensions between augmented and non-augmented humans continued to rise after the Augs briefly turned violent in 2027.

The widening division culminated with the passing of the Separation Act, creating segregated districts for the augmented folk.

Some of it is a bit cheesy but overall it's a well-made video that nicely bridges the gap between the Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, which is set two years later. Check it out below.

The game will be launching August 23 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.