Now VATS exciting! All the E3 2015 shots of Fallout 4

Bethesda promised us more information on Fallout 4 at its first-ever E3 conference, and (Pip) boy did it deliver.

Besides a full-blown trailer, Bethesda unveiled dozens of new screens that not only paint a vivid picture of what life was life before the eponymous Fallout, but what we can expect the post-apocalyptic world to look like as well.

You can read our full coverage of Fallout 4's debut or, if you have higher visual attributes than verbal ones, you can blow your way through this awesomely put-together gallery.