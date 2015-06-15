This 'leaked' Wii U-3DS handheld is beyond fake, but we really want one

About a year or so ago I wrote a piece on why Nintendo missed an opportunity to draw the Wii U and 3DS closer together. My thinking was that, with a few hardware and software tweaks, Nintendo could offer better cross-platform compatibility between the 3DS and Wii U, while also allowing its handheld to be used as a Wii U controller.

Today, I stumbled on a YouTube video purporting to be a leak for a new Nintendo handheld called the XDS. There's a voice introducing it at the start followed by some applause and a rather well put-together render.

The device itself looks like a more rectangular 3DS and is capable of playing games from generations of Nintendo consoles, including those of the Wii U. It's obviously fake.

But the idea isn't a bad one, and possibly even doable. If Nintendo were to push out a slightly less ugly version of this - yeah, we'd buy one in a heartbeat.