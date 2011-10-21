Nintendo 3DS to get 3D filming functionality

Nintendo is set to bring a new update to the 3DS, which will give the handheld console 3D shooting functionality.

The Nintendo 3DS may have not had the success Nintendo had hoped it would, but a price cut and a number of new features has made the handheld that little bit more desirable.

The ability to shoot 3D videos will be welcomed by many who are enamoured by the handheld's 3D capabilities, even though movies will be restricted to just 10 minutes.

Nintendo 3D, yes

This is according to Nikkei, which is reporting that the functionality will be announced this week and that it will come with a direct upload button to YouTube.

3D filming is nothing new in the home market. Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm have all released camcorders that have this function, while LG Optimus 3D and HTC Evo 3D both have 3D shooting on board.

The Nintendo 3DS is set to get the 3D video upgrade in late November.

Just last week, it was announced that the first 3D content from Sky was coming to the handheld, in the form of a trailer for the upcoming show Meerkats 3D.

Via Kotaku