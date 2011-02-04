EA to focus more heavily on Facebook for its games

Gaming megalith Electonic Arts has told investors that it will focus much more heavily on Facebook as a platform for its games in 2011.

The rise and rise of the likes of FarmVille and Bejewelled have given EA pause for thought, and Develop

reports

that the company's third quarter results came with an insistence that new focus on social networks was key.

"Last year we saw a drop off in games related to changes on the Facebook platform, but we are encouraged by the recent turnaround," said COO John Schappert.

Increase in traffic

"We're seeing an increase in game traffic on Facebook and believe the site has stabilised, with a current estimate of 290 million gamers playing an average of 3.5 hours per month," he added

"Our leadership on mobile and smart phones taught us a great deal about how these new platforms evolve.

"We know that consumers are attracted to new experiences, but quickly aggregate behind high quality and the brands and franchises they recognize from other media.

"In 2011, you'll see more of EA's big franchises come to Facebook as well new, original offerings."

EA bought Playfish for this very reason in 2009, and the company has invested heavily in looking beyond the traditional mainstays of gaming, like consoles and the PC.