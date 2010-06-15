EA Sports Active set to be Kinect compatible

EA has announced that its forthcoming EA Sports Active 2 title is set to be fully compatible with Microsoft's Kinect motion controller for the Xbox 360.

The latest title in EA's fitness franchise is set to be released on November 16, shortly after Kinect hits the stores in the UK later this year.

Kinect fit

EA Sports Active 2 is in development at the company's Vancouver studio. Versions for iPhone and iPod touch and PlayStation 3 are also being released at the same time.

The game will also feature a heart rate monitor, wireless tracking through Move on PS3 and Kinect on Xbox 360 and a new online hub to track and share workout data with your fitness-obsessed friends.

US pricing is set to be $99, with UK pricing still 'tbc' at time of going to press.

"Delivering EA Sports Active 2 on Kinect for Xbox 360 is a natural fit for fitness and the ability to track full body movement will create a fluid workout experience that delivers real results," said Andrew Wilson, SVP of Worldwide Development at EA Sports.

"It is the perfect complement to our EA Sports Active suite of fitness products and is indicative of our commitment to deliver new experiences for new audiences. We're excited to expand on the top rated fitness franchise on the market."