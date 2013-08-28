Peter Moore clarifies stance: not every EA game requires online connection

If gamers are a beehive, Electronic Arts is a curious bear. The company just can't seem to help stirring up our ire, even when it doesn't deserve it.

Recently, EA Chief Operations Officer Peter Moore made a statement that some interpreted to mean that all the developer/publisher's upcoming games will require an online connection.

Originally, Moore told Engadget that "We don't ship a game at EA that is offline," a statement that was widely interpreted as "we don't ship games with offline modes anymore." You can imagine the furor this incurred.

That was on Saturday, but in a follow-up posted yesterday Moore clarified that not all of EA's upcoming titles will require an internet connection after all.

A quick clarification

In an EA blog post titled, "A quick clarification on 'online' games," Moore wrote that many EA games will still feature offline modes.

It seems he originally meant that EA doesn't ship games without online modes - not that all of EA's games will have only online modes.

"The reality is, the internet and social connectivity touches every one of our titles today - and has for several years," he wrote.

"What that does NOT mean is that every game we ship will require an online connection. Many, if not most, of our games include single-player, offline modes that you can play entirely without an internet connection, if you so choose. We know that's something many of our players want, and we will continue to deliver it."

He also clarified that while EA has adopted free-to-play models for many of its PC and mobile franchises, not all its games will feature free-to-play modes.

Via Engadget