E3 2010: Nintendo announces New Mario and Wii Party games

Mario Sports Mix is the name of the next Mario game from Nintendo, demonstrated by Reggie Fils-Aime at the company's E3 conference this week.

Additionally, a new Wii title called Wii Party is set to follow in the footsteps of Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, according to the console manufacturer.

Mario Sports Mix is set to be released at some point in 2011. Nintendo US boss Reggie Fils-Aime showed off the new game which features Mario playing a range of different sports, including volleyball, hockey, handball, basketball, and more.

Epic Mickey for Wii

Following the major first party announcements (new Zelda and Mario titles) Nintendo also invited lauded developer Warren Spector on stage to show off the latest on Epic Mickey for Wii, a superb-looking title that features 2D levels based on classic cartoons.

Nintendo also showed off the latest version of the classic GoldenEye, much to the delight of gamers and games journalists (of a certain age).

More news on new AAA-games and new hardware and gaming tech to follow from E3 throughout the coming week.