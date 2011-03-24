Duke Nukem Forever delayed until June

The eternal wait for the return of Duke Nukem, after almost a decade away, has been elongated further, with news that the latest iteration has been pushed back until June.

Duke Nukem Forever was set for an early May release on PC and consoles, but a YouTube message from developers Gearbox Software has revealed it'll be June 10th before gamers get their hands on it.

First person shooter 'Forever' was first suggested back in 1997 as a follow-up to Duke Nukem 3D, but had been beset by delays before it was eventually handed over to Gearbox in 2009.

"I'm very sorry for the added delay,"said Gearbox president Randy Pitchford said in a statement. "We've all been working extremely hard and are very eager to deliver the game to you."

May promise broken

The eagerly awaited throwback was scheduled to arrive internationally on May 6th, but it appears that the Duke delay curse has struck once again.

Duke Nukem Forever will now launch for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC on June 10th internationally before a US launch 4 days later.

Worth the wait

To keep your appetite whetted, co-developer 2K Games promises that "Duke's return is going to be epic and one that will make gaming history.

"Duke brings his signature brand of babe-lovin', cigar-smoking, beer-chugging and ass-kicking action as he saves the Earth and its babes from hordes of invading aliens.

"Shoot hoops, lift weights, read adult magazines, draw crude messages on whiteboards or ogle the many hot women that occupy Duke's life, this is Duke's legend,"

We hope it's worth the 14 year wait.