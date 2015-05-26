Could Project Cars be one of the first Nintendo NX games?

Things aren't looking good for the Wii U version of Project Cars, with developer Slightly Mad Studios confirming that it's struggling to get the game working on Nintendo's console.

"Ok I'll come clean. At the moment we're running at about 23fps on the Wii U," said studio head Ian Bell on the Project Cars forum.

"Honestly, unless we really cut the looks back I think we're looking to Nintendo's next console," he added, confirming that the 23fps limit the team were currently hitting was at 720p.

The waiting game

Very little is known about Nintendo's next console, which currently goes by the codename 'NX'. Nintendo boss Iwata has confirmed we won't be hearing about it until next year, but it doesn't seem like Bell has heard the news - unless he knows something we don't.

"We're awaiting/hoping for more of a hardware announcement at E3," he said.

"We could reach a fairly solid 30fps but it might take a hell of a lot of work," he added. "On the other hand, about halfway through us finishing, Nintendo might announce a new console (I have zero knowledge on this BTW but I've heard 'rumours'). Our work might just be the best thing that ever hit that new console in the driving sim genre."