Zelda Wii U release date isn't till 2015, but it features an open world Hyrule

Don't expect the Legend of Zelda Wii U release date to be until 2015, as Nintendo is greatly expanding the series' open world environment seen in its E3 2014 presentation.

Today's Nintendo Direct video gave us our very first look at the still-far-off Zelda as well as a redesigned and bow-carrying Link character.

The blue-eyed Link is riding through a forest on his trusty horse while battling it out with a familiar-looking giant, tentacled enemy.

This threatening creature meets his end at the water's edge when Link whips out his bow and lodges a magic-tipped arrow in its direction.

'Look, Simba. Everything the light touches is our kingdom'

Skyrim, anyone?

The Nintendo Direct E3 video also revealed that players won't have to follow a set path and scenario thanks to Zelda Wii U's open world environment, according to Nintendo designer Eiji Aonuma.

It seems as if Nintendo's legendary franchise is taking cues from sandbox games like Skyrim, much to adventure genre fans' delight.

The final second of today's short Zelda Wii U video flashes its vague 2015 release date, so in addition to seeing it at E3 this year, we may see it next year as well. The wait is on.