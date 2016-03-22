You can pre-order a PlayStation VR bundle right now

If you don't own a PlayStation camera and want to buy PlayStation VR, the perfect package is ready to pre-order now from a number of retailers.

You can pre-order the package from $499, £349 or AU$550. from a number of stores including Amazon (all over the world), Game, GameStop, Big W and Walmart.

The PlayStation VR Launch Bundle includes the VR headset itself, the processing unit, the PlayStation Camera as well as two controllers and the PlayStation VR Worlds game.

It'll also come with the VR headset connection cable, HDMI cable, USB cable, Stereo headphones, an AC adapter and the AC power cord.

If you already have a PlayStation Camera you'll be able to pre-order the standalone "core" version from March 29, which is only $399 (about £280, AU$524). However right now we can only see the "core" version available in the US.