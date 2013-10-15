Xbox One and PC may play together, hints Microsoft

As PC and console gaming edge closer together, the question of cross-platform play between Xbox One and PC has been brought up a few times. Now it's been posed to Microsoft's Phil Spencer, who hinted that it could be possible.

Speaking to Ausgamer, Spencer said that while there are some technical issues around input and control, there's logic in the idea of an interconnected ecosystem.

"I'm not allowed to leak things," he said, apparently with a cheeky smile. "But I think what you're talking about makes a lot of sense."

All together now

Spencer drew on the example of Shadow Run on the Xbox 360 which supported cross-platform gaming with the PC, and while it wasn't a massive success, Spencer said they all "learnt a lot from it."

More happenings from the world of gaming:

David Cage on what Beyond: Two Souls learned from the PS4

Link to the rescue - Wii U sees a 685% UK sales bump

See the Steam Controller in action

"This connected ecosystem across all the different devices is definitely where I think the future of gaming is going; you don't have to do it as a developer," he said.

"But you have the capability and I think a system like Xbox Live across all those screens where you know who someone is and who their friends are, what their Achievements are and their progression is really critical to that."

Given the increased reliability on the cloud, and with Gamer For Windows closing doors, now would seem the perfect time for Microsoft to tie things together. Hold tight, folks.