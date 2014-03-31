Xbox Live and Microsoft Studios to unify as Phil Spencer becomes head of Xbox"

Phil Spencer is stepping up to lead the Xbox division at Microsoft, it has been announced, six months after the launch of the Xbox One.

Spencer, previously head of Microsoft Studios, will lead the entire Xbox business, which includes Xbox Live, Music and Video.

"Combining these teams will strengthen the connection between some of the world's most innovative creators and those building the Xbox itself," said Spencer in a statement.

New chapter

Spencer arrives in his new job as the PS4 continues to outpace the Xbox One in sales. He also replaces Don Mattrick who left Microsoft for Zynga last year.

Combining the Xbox and Xbox Live teams with Microsoft Studios will be good news for many, particularly developers.

"You will hear much more as we head into E3," added Spencer, "but we are at the beginning of an incredible new chapter for Xbox and I can't wait for the days and years ahead."