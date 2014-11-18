This experimental game console could be the worst idea ever

Video games draw you in. Sometimes for hours at a time, as you try to conquer the next challenge set before you. Which is why this cuboid video game console sounds like a terrible, terrible idea.

New York-based designer Ishac Bertran has produced three cubes, each displaying a different video game as a series of dots. There's one for Mario, Pong and Tetris.

Crucially, you can only make one move per day, as you interact with the console through the single button on top of the box.

Bertran's idea is to transform the gaming experience into a slower, contemplative activity. We're not convinced. Watch the video here for a closer look.

Via: Wired