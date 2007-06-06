Take it easy with your Wii, or risk Wiiitis

Wiiitis is probably more common than you think

A complaint made by a Nintendo Wii fan in the US has been officially labelled 'Wiiitis' in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr Julio Bonis, a Spanish physician, diagnosed his own shoulder pain - caused by lengthy sessions of Wii tennis - and identified it as 'Wiiitis'. He went on to publish his findings in the New England Journal of Medicine after a friend developed exactly the same symptoms.

Bonis said although he has personally observed very few cases of Wiiitis, he believes that "it is probably an under-diagnosed condition".

Fortunately, the condition is entirely curable. The doctor's orders are "ibuprofen for one week, as well as complete abstinence from playing Wii video games".