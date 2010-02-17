Sony sees end in sight for platform-exclusive games

Platform-specific games are beginning to fade away, according to Sony, with the future of gaming looking set to becoming platform agnostic.

Sony and Microsoft have built up a loyal following of fans who bought their console because of the games available, but Sony's VP of publisher relations sees this trend slowing down.

"We're not going to get the exclusive games – the Mass Effects, Gears of Wars and Left 4 Deads aren't going to happen nearly as often," explained Rob Dyer to Industry Gamers.

"Exclusives just aren't as commonplace as they were during the PS2 days."

Sony, whose has sole control over big franchises like LittleBigPlanet, Uncharted and Killzone, is hoping to become the multi-platform games console of choice – with gamers buying multi-platform games on the PS3 because of its power and graphical quality.

Exclusive content

"What is going to be the driving force is either exclusive ad campaigns, like the Madden campaign, or exclusive content like we had with Batman," explained Dyer.

"The PS3 version outsold the 360 version, and what we've said to developers is: 'if you take advantage of what the PS3 can deliver – more content on the Blu-ray disc, better graphics, being able to get more of what the player wants onto the disc – you're going to see those sales translate."

Dyer knows that there's many households which own both a PS3 and Xbox 360, but he is hoping that Sony can deliver just that little bit more to consumers, noting: "There's a lot of cross-ownership between PS3 and 360, and so we're now trying to differentiate that and give that consumer a reason to buy the PS3 version instead of the 360 version."

You could do that or then again you could make the box out of gold and give it away for 20 quid – it'll work like a charm.

Via MCV