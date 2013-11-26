Slim Xbox One probably won't be this tiny, but imagine if it was

This is how you win the console war

As sure as Snow Patrol will put out an album that's worse than the last, Microsoft will eventually release a slimmed-down Xbox One.

That said, we don't think it'll be quite as compact as this 3D-printed Xbox One, created by Dave Nunez, which you can even go and make yourself.

Where's the massive power brick? And where's the tiny Xbox One controller? Who cares - you'll be the talk of the town when you're strutting down the street with your micro Xbox in pocket.

