Gloves to make sure that controller doesn't... get mucky

Sony, you're a bit bit behind on this one – we got our Xbox One unboxing video yonks ago.

But to prove that Sony is keeping with the times, we're treated to worldwide studio boss Shuhei Yoshida unpacking the PS4 in a nifty little tribute to Daft Punk's Random Access Memories unboxing video. Some pretty space-y music going on there too.

Not too shabby as unboxing videos go, even if it is just a glorified advert.

More blips