PS4 pre-order madness already beating PS3 holiday launch sales

Thanks to Gamescom, we were given plenty of sneak peeks of upcoming PS4 games and even a demo of remote play on the system, generating yet more buzz for the console.

So it should come as no surprise that PS4 pre-orders are sky-rocketing. In fact, Sony reported one million pre-orders of the next-gen console have been placed already.

According to Forbes, this amount surpasses the 2006 holiday season PS3 sales where Sony couldn't even break a million.

The PS4 will release on Nov. 15 in North America and Nov. 29 in Europe, Latin America and Australia with a price-tag of $399 (£349, AUD$442), and with pre-orders already blowing past previous consoles, November could be a very happy month for Sony indeed.

