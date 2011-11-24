PlayStation Move sales catching up to Kinect

Sony's PlayStation Move is slowly but surely catching up to the Xbox Kinect in the sales race, having clipped the 9 million mark according to the latest reports.

Microsoft's Kinect sold a massive 8 million units in its first three months, but since then the motion-sensing peripheral has added just over 2 million more sales to its record sheet.

While the PlayStation Move didn't quite make the splash that Kinect did, it seems it has steadily racked up almost the same number of sales across the course of the year - although that's just hardware sales, no word on how well Move-focused games are selling.

Geese are getting fat

With Christmas fast approaching, Kinect is expected to get a holiday boost thanks to bundles and other promotions, but Ubisoft, for one, isn't sure about relying on this strategy.

The company's VP of marketing, Tony Key, said, "It's not healthy to just sell in the holiday, or 90% of your units in the holidays. We would really like to see them have some major launches during the non-holiday part of the year."

It's a modern day Aesop's fable – who needs a hare or a tortoise when you have tech sales to play with?

From Industry Gamers