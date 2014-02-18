Ouch! GDC poll reveals only 4% of game developers care about the Wii U

The 2014 Game Developers Conference is about a month away and the organizers have released the results of an industry poll where it looks like the Wii U isn't doing so hot.

Only 4% of game developers stated they had games intended for a Wii U release, and only 4% have Wii U games currently in production.

To be fair, the GDC organizers noted that just over 2,600 people who attended GDC 2013 or previous dev conferences were polled.

But the numbers still provide a decent glimpse into the developer world by revealing interesting trends - namely that PC and smartphone and tablet gaming seem to hold the highest interest for developers.

Let the numbers do the talking

Fifty-one percent of devs surveyed plan to make their next game for mobile devices, while 52% anticipate releasing their next game on PCs and Macs.

These numbers are higher than the 20% of intended releases for the PlayStation 4 and 17% for the Xbox One.

Games currently in the works reflect the same trend: 14% of devs are working on games for the PS4 right now and 12% for the Xbox One. As for PCs and Macs, 53% of developers have games in the works for the hardware. Another 52% are working on titles for mobile devices.

Does this mean we can expect to see more games coming out for the PC and mobile in 2014? Probably, considering those are the platforms indie devs gravitate towards. Triple A titles for consoles are dished out by larger companies but see a greater time gap between each release.

Regardless, we're hoping to hear about more games for all platforms when GDC kicks off in March.