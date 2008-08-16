Official: No PS3 price cut anytime soon

Maybe we'll get what we want around Christmastime - no sooner, mind

In spite of sluggish recent sales of the PlayStation 3, Sony has said that it definitely won't be cutting the price any time soon – certainly not at a major games event to be held in Germany next week.

Many observers had suggested Sony may cut the cost of the PS3 at the GC Games Convention, which starts on Wednesday in Leipzig.

Short and not sweet

However, Sony's Nick Caplin went on record today to say: "It's not going to happen. If you're coming for that you'll be disappointed."

That's pretty unequivocal, but it shows either some strange planning or extreme confidence that a slew of new and upcoming PS3 services, such as the PlayStation Home online virtuality, will drive sales of the console higher.

The fiscal year to April saw Sony fall 1.76 million sales short of its global PS3 target of 11 million units. However, Caplin says the projection of 10 million sales for the calendar year of 2008 is the more important target.