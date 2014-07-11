More than 100 million PS3, PS4 and PS Vitas have been sold

How do you like your PlayStation?

Sony has a new promo video for its PlayStation Official Licensed Product line in which it has revealed that the company has collectively sold more than 100 million PS3, PS4 and PS Vita units worldwide.

While specific numbers weren't details, it's a massive number that is mostly made up of PlayStation 3 sales, with 80 million units sold as of November 2013.

We also know that the PlayStation 4 has sold more than 7 million units since it's launch in November 2013, with the last numbers released back in April of this year.

PS Vita dwindling?

PlayStation 4 saw early success, selling a million units in 24 hours of launching and making it Sony's fastest selling console ever.

The PS Vita is comparatively not doing as well as its console counterparts. Though Sony has not released recent sales figures of the small handheld, with the PS3 and PS4 numbers accounted for, the 100 million sale mark leaves the Vita with just a few million unit sales under its belt.

The PS Vita Slim on the other hand has recently been launched in regions around the world, which should help boost overall sales for Sony.

Via: CVG