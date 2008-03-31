Microsoft to release original TV shows via 360

Microsoft has penned a deal with hotshot Hollywood producer Peter Safran to create the first original TV content for the Xbox 360, to be distributed via Xbox Live.

Safran Digital Group is a web-based production and distribution company that is now set to produce six as-yet-unnamed short-form series to launch on the Xbox this coming summer.

A quick glance at Safran’s own filmography – which includes such non-classics as such Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Meet the Spartans and RocketMan, gives a good idea of the type of content to be expected, with the focus clearly on delivering Xbox’s core demographic of 18–34-year-old males a healthy slice of schlocky sci-fi, horror and comedy.

The first of many

Scott Nocas, global marketing manager for programming of the Xbox Live entertainment service, said that Microsoft considers the deal to be “the first of many”.

“The Xbox is unique. It operates at a level outside of what we generally consider Web entertainment,” Mr Safran said of the Xbox Live service, which currently services around 10 million gamers.