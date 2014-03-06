Microsoft enhances Xbox One controller, promises external hard drive support

Remember that Xbox One controller update we told you about in February? Apparently it's already active.

The update came at the request of Titanfall developer Respawn, which felt that the analog sticks needed to be made more precise.

The changes are subtle, and mostly affect the sensitivity of the sticks around the outer boundaries, but they'll be a welcome addition come Titanfall's release this month.

On the list

Microsoft has also confirmed that it's working to introduce external hard drive support in a forthcoming Xbox One update.

"We know external hard drive storage is another big one on your list. It's on our list too. We're working on that for a future update and will keep you posted," said Xbox chief product officer Marc Whitten.

"We're also working on friends notification improvements and experimenting with how to make that better."

Whitten also said that Microsoft will continue to roll out "regular" updates for the Xbox One, some big, some small.

The March update is currently being beamed out to boxes, and Microsoft told TechRadar that Xbox One owners can expect to have it over the next day or two.

Via Kotaku