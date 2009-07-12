Michael Jackson to pwn videogame sales too?

Michael Jackson to live on in all our living rooms

Not content with posthumously taking over internet search traffic and music sales charts, Michael Jackson now looks set to appear in his own video game.

According to various, suitably vague, sources Jackson's MJJ Productions has had a new game for home consoles in the works for some time now and it will press ahead in spite of his death last month.

PS3 most likely?

All we know so far is that it will include "Michael Jackson's likeness and speech", but it's a fair bet that his music will be the main focus of the game.

As for the platform, it's anyone's guess between the three big console players, although we'd be inclined to suggest the PS3, as his label Epic Records falls under the Sony Music ambit.