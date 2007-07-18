Games guru predicts downfall of Nintendo Wii

The industry domination of the Nintendo Wii is temporary and its downfall is imminent. That's the view of game developer Dave Perry , who made the comments in an interview with Disposable Media .

"The graphical power the Xbox 360 and PS3 are essential to them attracting the Wii's userbase," says Perry. "The fact is, gamers are attracted to beautiful looking games."

"When a game comes out - a game like a Halo or something, something they haven't seen before - they'll drop everything and they'll drop their Wii controllers when it does," Perry says.

He also said that the Nintendo Wii's remote-control interface is not definitive and there will be even better ways of doing things in the future.

PS3 and Xbox 360 will kill Wii?

"The Nintendo Wii isn't the final solution to that sort of interactive interface. I think we'll always see more and more interesting approaches to interface, and I really don't think the Wii is the ultimate solution to that," he said.

Perry obviously doesn't buy into the concept that the Wii has attracted many casual gamers who would otherwise not have bought any of the consoles.

Nintendo has often commented that they were never trying to take gamers away from the graphical powerhouses like the Xbox 360 and the PS3, but were instead aiming for a largely new audience.