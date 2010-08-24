Dr Who games announced for Nintendo Wii and DS

Dr Who - we'll finally get a chance to play with Amy Pond

Dr Who games for Nintendo Wii and DS will be produced by Asylum Entertainment and released in time for Christmas, it has been revealed.

With the Dr Who downloadable games proving a massive hit for the BBC, BBC Worldwide has now licensed one of its biggest names out for Nintendo games.

"Licensed by BBC Worldwide and based on the top-rated television series starring the Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith, and his Companion Amy Pond played by Karen Gillan - Doctor Who: Evacuation Earth for Nintendo DS and Doctor Who: Return to Earth for Wii will hit retailers in the UK, Australia and selected territories across Europe," explained the press release.

Pond life?

The games are hoping to offer fans the chance to play as either the Dr or companion Amy.

Simon Bailey, Managing Director of Asylum Entertainment comments: "We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with BBC Worldwide on these two new games.

"It is our firm belief that the franchise has massive potential on the Nintendo DS and Wii formats and it's an honour to be bringing Doctor Who video games to the show's huge fan base."