Call of dough-ty: new Xbox app lets you build and order pizza with Kinect

Food and gaming – the unbeatable combo. But isn't it annoying when you have to look away from the screen to actually make a meal? Well never again.

Pizza Hut's new app not only lets you order pizza directly from your Xbox but lets you build the perfect pizza using Kinect with "hand motions or voice commands", according to Xbox's Larry Hryb.

"If you look at our audience, they love pizza. I mean, who doesn't?" he told Polygon. You're damn right, Hryb. The app is available from today in the US, but we've contacted Microsoft to check when it's coming to the UK and will let you know when we hear back.

