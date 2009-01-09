Trending

And the top-selling game of 2008 was...

By Gaming  

If you said Grand Theft Auto IV, you're wrong

Mario
Nintendo dominated the gaming charts of 2008, with Mario the big winner

According to the latest ELSPA/Gfk-ChartTrack data for the videogames industry, Mario Kart Wii and FIFA '09 turned out to be the top-selling titles of 2008.

Considering that the Wii is the runaway winner in the console wars, it's hardly a surprise to find that Mario Kart, Wii Fit and Wii Play nabbed the top three spots in the single format Top 10.

The all-conquering Wii

In fact, five of the ten games in single format list were Wii titles, along with three Xbox 360 titles (GTA IV, Call of Duty: World at War and FIFA '09), one PS3 title (GTA IV) and the enduringly popular Dr Kawashima's Brain Training on Nintendo DS.

FIFA '09 dominated the all formats chart – EA released the football game across PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PSP, PC, PS2 and DS formats. Mario Kart Wii and GTA IV were second and third in the list respectively.

