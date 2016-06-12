5 predictions for E3 2016 that almost certainly won't happen

It's that time of year again! As E3 2016 veers ever closer, it becomes my duty as a knowledgeable tech journalist - or, more accurately in this case, giddy enthusiast - to make predictions for what big reveals will emerge from the show floor.

We already know some of the games and console news to expect at this year's Expo, so I'm going to put safe bets like a PS4 remodel and Ubisoft announcing a new IP to the side and instead go for the stuff that's really out of left field.

To be fair, the chances of these predictions coming true are slim. Like, really slim. Still, these are the kind of things we hold out for in our heart of hearts. Should any of them come true, it would easily become the moment of the show, but never something to put money on.

Oh, and before I proceed, let me be clear - I'm not going to bring up Half-Life 3. That joke is dead.