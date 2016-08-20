Goat Simulator, Factorio and 8 other boring simulators that shouldn't be this fun

Some games are born great and others have greatness thrust upon them. Nowhere is this more true than in the simulator category, which is usually overlooked by people who are terrified to step outside of their Fifa-and-COD-shaped comfort zone.

But that's OK. For those of you who like to take a walk on the wild side, there are numerous simulator-style titles out there that, on first inspection, sound more boring than watching paint dry. Look closer, however, and you'll unearth many hidden gems that let you become almost anything you want: a farmer; a train driver; a goat. You get the picture.

So, step this way, keep an open mind and come on a journey with us to check out some these-sound-boring-but-are-actually-fun simulators. Because what else do you have to do today?