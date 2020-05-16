Gaming laptop deals at Dell this weekend can save you up to $300

Superb gaming laptop deals have just landed on the official Dell US store page, showcasing some truly speedy operators with savings ranging all the way from $100 to $300.

Our highlight this week is an $180 off gaming laptop deal on a Dell G5 15 for $1,169.99 (was $1,349) - which features a GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, simply fantastic specs for the money. If that's understandably a little too pricey for your taste, there's also a tidy $100 saving to be had on this budget-minded Dell G5 15 for $849.99 (was $949.99), which features a GTX 1650, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Both these gaming laptop deals are great options, namely if you're looking to upgrade in the case of the former, or as a good starting point in the latter. You also have the option to customize your specs before you purchase with the official Dell store, so if you'd like to reinvest that initial $180 saving to get an RTX 2060, or 16GB of RAM, you can easily do so.

If you really want to splash the cash, we've also included this massive $300 saving on an Alienware m15 for $1,599.99 (was $1,899). With an RTX 2060, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this one's a real beast, and we'd recommend it to anyone who's really serious about future-proofing their gaming setup for the encroaching new generation of games just around the corner.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region down below.



Gaming laptop deals at Dell this weekend

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,169.99 at Dell

Our pick of the bunch this week is a neat $180 saving on this Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this machine is all set to go for superb 1080p performance.

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $949.99 $849.99 at Dell

On a budget? this entry-level Dell G5 has a $100 saving right now and is a good option if you're looking to save some cash or are a casual gamer. With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB HD, you'll still be getting some great baseline specs for 1080p gaming.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | $1,899 $1,599.99 at Dell

If you're ready to go all out then you can save a massive $300 on a premium Alienware gaming laptop this week at Dell. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this machine is fully equipped to handle Ray Tracing and the fast encroaching next gen of games.

