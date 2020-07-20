Galaxy Note 20 almost certainly among 5 devices Samsung is unveiling August 5

Samsung has five devices it’s planning to unveil at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, according to a new company blog post , and we’re betting the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is one of them. The big question, then: what are the other four?

Yes, the larger Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is probably another; we could potentially see a top-specced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as a third device, though reports still differ on whether we’ll see one or both of them. We’ll almost surely see the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (or Galaxy Z Fold 2, if the rumored rebranding is true), so we’re expecting three handsets.

Assuming we see three phones, what about the other two? The Samsung post hints at what they could be: with them, “you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)”

That could be referring to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, respectively. We’ve been seeing more leaks for each pop up ahead of Unpacked, from supposed press images of the bean-shaped true wireless earbuds to listings for the supposed smartwatch appearing on Indian storefronts.

Of course, Samsung could consider the Note 20 line (with Plus and/or Ultra models) as one entry in its five-device lineup to unveil at Unpacked. In that case, we could see a Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness tracker, too, which has been rumored to come alongside the Galaxy Watch 3.

What else does Samsung have to say?

Of course, the post , written by Samsung’s head of mobile TM Roh, didn’t just tease five devices – it also outlined a grander vision for the company amid the current COVID-impacted climate.

Roh trumpeted the newfound importance of mobile tech as conduits for distance learning, fitness at home, remote concerts, and so on. The company has invested heavily in R&D over the past six months to focus on innovation that assists in this ‘Next Normal,’ as Roh termed it.

Expect mobile tech that is ‘more personal, intelligent, useful, and secure,’ Roh coyly noted. The company has responded to the pandemic by shifting priorities, including adapting ‘powerful devices, and their connected experiences’ to be unveiled at Unpack to consumer needs for devices that could serve them for work and play.

It’s unclear what exactly this means – what actual changes were made to the devices – but given a Gartner survey reported smartphone sales plummeted 20% in Q1 2020 due to the impact of COVID, it’s possible Samsung is adapting to a more timid market with devices that will serve more broad needs rather than appealing to niche consumers.

Above all, Roh’s most concrete admission for the device lineup shouldn’t surprise anyone: ‘from foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner.’