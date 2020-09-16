Fujifilm Instax SQ1 is an affordable instant camera for beginners – read our full review

The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 has landed to provide a new temptingly affordable new option for those who like the charms of its Instax Square film.

The best instant camera for beginners looking to dabble in retro photography has long been the Fujfilm Instax Mini 11, which is also a fine choice as a camera for kids. But the Instax SQ1 now offers a compelling and affordable alternative, particularly as it uses the larger Instax Square film, rather than the less traditional rectangular Instax Mini snaps produced by the Mini 11.

Like the latter, the Instax SQ1 has a handy auto-exposure system, so you don't need worry about manually adjusting exposure. There's also a built-in selfie mode, which you can enter by twisting the front of the lens twice.

In our full Fujifilm Instax SQ1 review, we said: "The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 is hard to beat for sheer value, filling a price gap between the basic Instax Mini 11 and more advanced Instax SQ6 without too many compromises."

We added: "It's undeniably simple, which could be a turn-off for more creative photographers, but still delivers punchy photos with the trademark charm we've come to expect from instant."

(Image credit: Fujifilm Instax)

Squaring it up

One of the main benefits of the new Instax SQ1 is that it combines the simplicity of Fuji's more basic Instax models with the ability to shoot on Instant Square film, which offers a more authentic retro experience than the cheaper Instax Mini format.

As our review concluded: "By making larger format instant film more readily available to those looking to get started with the medium, the Instax SQ1 gives beginners greater choice when it comes to choosing their first camera."

The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 will be available to buy for £119.99 (around $155 / AU$210) when it goes in sale on 30 September, making it a possible contender for Christmas stocking duty, if you can bear to think that far ahead. It'll be available in three colors, too: Glacier Blue, Terracotta Orange and Chalk White.